Jacob Fatu Wants Metro Boomin To Create a New Theme for Him

– Music producer Metro Boomin wrote on social media bout creating a new theme for WWE US Champion Jacob Fatu. Fatu later responded and showed his support for the idea. Bronson Reed also appears to like the idea. The producer recently stated that he’d like to create some WWE entrance themes.

Metro Boomin wrote, “Imagine if I did a turnt up theme for Jacob Fatu.. He’s one of my favorite right now by far!!” Fatu later responded, “💯 @MetroBoomin MIX WIT SOME HYPHY IN IT 💯 YADDIMEAANNNN‼️” After Bronson Reed responded, “Please,” the music producer later replied, “Would love to bro I’m all for it!” You can view that exchange below:

Imagine if I did a turnt up theme for Jacob Fatu.. He’s one of my favorite right now by far!! — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 30, 2025

💯 @MetroBoomin MIX WIT SOME HYPHY IN IT 💯 YADDIMEAANNNN‼️ https://t.co/ZdV67bQCf4 — Jacob Fatu (@jacobfatu_wwe) May 31, 2025