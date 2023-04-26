Jacob Fatu Weighs In On Potentially Joining WWE As Part of The Bloodline

Jacob Fatu is a member of the Anoa’i family, and he recently discussed the potential of joining WWE and becoming part of The Bloodline. Fatu recently appeared on he Bullet Cast and was asked about the possibility of joining the stable in WWE at some point in the future.

The MLW star responded (per Fightful), “I’ll leave it in God’s hands.” He went on to acknowledge that there are several fans who want him to join WWE.

“They do, and I appreciate that,” he said. “The grind is, you do the hard work where nobody can see it. I appreciate them and I appreciate everyone talking good about me because, my mother-in-law always says this, ‘truth should come to the light.’ The truth is definitely coming to the light because it’s all the hard work. Everything in the back that people don’t see. We’re here with the students, you appreciate the hard work that goes into this. I appreciate the fans saying that.

“Do I want to be there? Yeah, absolutely, but then again, I didn’t expect to be at MLW this long. It’s really in God’s hands. I’m thankful for it. I watch my brothers every day. Like Roman and my brothers say, they always call and tap in. They can say this and that about the family. Everyone is human. I love what they’re doing. That feeling of what they’re doing is real. If you ask me, it’s God’s timing. I’m going to leave it at that. There ain’t no telling.”