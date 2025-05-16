wrestling / News
Jacqueline Says She Had ‘More To Give’ During Wrestling Career, Cared About Her Performance
In an interview with BET, Jacqueline spoke about her wrestling career and said that she wished she had been utilized more, as she had ‘more to give’. Jacqueline is a WWE Hall of Famer and former women’s champion.
On how she feels about her career: “Yes, my matches always had an edge; that was all me. I cared about my performance and wanted fans to get their money’s worth. I wish they’d used me to my full potential. I had more to give.”
On the current generation of black female wrestlers in WWE: “They are very talented, beautiful, strong, and their characters are compelling. I love watching them. I’m so proud of them; they’re given the opportunity to showcase their talents. They are putting on a great show.”
On representing during the 90s: “There weren’t many Black women wrestlers. I was it.”