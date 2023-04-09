wrestling

Jacy Jayne, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

April 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Jacy Jayne Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week, with many photos emanating from WrestleMania Weekend. They included Rhea Ripley celebrating her title victory with Dominik Mysterio, Tiffany Stratton, Jacy Jayne living the life at WrestleMania 39, Zelina Vega, Sheamus & Drew McIntyre after their physical WrestleMania 39 match, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

