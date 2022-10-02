wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Appears At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Event
October 2, 2022 | Posted by
Jade Cargill was in the corner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion Lorenzo Hunt at last night’s BKFC event. The AEW TBS Champion walked Hunt to the ring at BKFC 30 for his fight with Quentin Henry. You can see a clip of the walkout below.
Hunt defeated Henry to retain his championship.
Winners Circle ⭐️🏆🥇 https://t.co/tKpmoZw67Q
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 2, 2022
BFKC is wild. Almost every match was a KO.
Now I want to try 😅😂
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 2, 2022
