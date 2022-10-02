wrestling / News

Jade Cargill Appears At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Event

October 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jade Cargill Image Credit: AEW

Jade Cargill was in the corner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion Lorenzo Hunt at last night’s BKFC event. The AEW TBS Champion walked Hunt to the ring at BKFC 30 for his fight with Quentin Henry. You can see a clip of the walkout below.

Hunt defeated Henry to retain his championship.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Jade Cargill, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading