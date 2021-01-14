wrestling / News

AEW News: Jade Cargill Appears On the Waiting Room, NWA Women’s Championship Clip

January 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jade Cargill AEW Dynamite

– Jade Cargill made a special guest appearance in the Waiting Room on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the clip below of Cargill interrupting the segment on Dynamite:

– AEW also posted the following clip of Serena Deeb successfully defending the NWA Women Championship against Tay Conti:

