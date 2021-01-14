wrestling / News
AEW News: Jade Cargill Appears On the Waiting Room, NWA Women’s Championship Clip
January 14, 2021
– Jade Cargill made a special guest appearance in the Waiting Room on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the clip below of Cargill interrupting the segment on Dynamite:
– AEW also posted the following clip of Serena Deeb successfully defending the NWA Women Championship against Tay Conti:
