Jade Cargill Attacked, Taken Out In Ambulance On WWE Smackdown

Jade Cargill was attacked backstage at WWE Smackdown and taken away by an ambulance. Friday night’s episodes saw Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport competing in a WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament match when video was shown on the Tron of Cargill unconscious on the hood of the car, with the windshield smashed and blood around Cargill’s eye.

Belair left the match to go and check on Cargill. She accompanied her tag team partner in the ambulance to the hospital as Chelsea Green ultimately picked up the win in the match.