Jade Cargill Shows Off Her Power, Defeats Naomi at WWE Wrestlemania 41

April 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jade Cargill has an unblemished record at Wrestlemania, defeating former friend Naomi in Las Vegas tonight. Naomi showed a more aggressive attitude than she had in the past. However, Cargill withstood her offense and began to show off her power with several moves. One of these included catching Naomi in mid-air on a blockbuster attempt to hit a powerslam. In the end, Cargill hit a powerbomb and then Jaded to get the win.

