Jade Cargill & Shaq Beat Cody & Red Velvet On Dynamite After Shaq Goes Through Table (Clips)

Jade Cargill & Shaq were victorious in their teaming against Cody & Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite, but not before the NBA star went through a table. Tonight’s episode saw Cargill pin Velvet to win the match.

During the match, Cargill set up a table but that backfired as Cody crossbodied Shaq through a table. You can see clips from the match below.

Please send our condolences to the tables #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OFY9v94zWw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021