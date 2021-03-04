wrestling / News
Jade Cargill & Shaq Beat Cody & Red Velvet On Dynamite After Shaq Goes Through Table (Clips)
March 3, 2021 | Posted by
Jade Cargill & Shaq were victorious in their teaming against Cody & Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite, but not before the NBA star went through a table. Tonight’s episode saw Cargill pin Velvet to win the match.
During the match, Cargill set up a table but that backfired as Cody crossbodied Shaq through a table. You can see clips from the match below.
Please send our condolences to the tables #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OFY9v94zWw
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021
But…where is @SHAQ?? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1FGNvZVFwZ
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021
CODY PUT SHAQ THROUGH A TABLE
(via @AEW)pic.twitter.com/tJq5WqRlrY
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2021
