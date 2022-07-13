wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In
Jade Cargill shut up Stokely Hathaway after the manager took a shot at Eddie Kingston, prompting Dax Harwood to weigh in. Hathaway, who has been Cargill’s manager since debuting at AEW Double or Nothing, took a shot at Kingston’s voice when he posted to Twitter:
“Eddie Kingston has the voice of a Waffle House line cook who has laryngitis from using the wrong settings on a Juul he stole from Aldi. He’s unstable and 100% a danger to others. That was a compliment btw.”
Cargill, who is a fan of Kingston’s, told her manager to keep quiet, writing:
“Shut up. Sometimes you talk too much. I like Eddie.”
“Don’t start with me Stokely. Before you get left as well, you just got here. Slick disses I don’t take kindly. Ask around. Now get back to work.”
That brought Harwood into the picture, who told Cargill to drop Hathaway so that he could hire him. Cargill fired off a couple of responses, as you can see below:
Eddie Kingston has the voice of a Waffle House line cook who has laryngitis from using the wrong settings on a Juul he stole from Aldi. He’s unstable and 100% a danger to others.
That was a compliment btw.
— BIG STOKE (@StokelyHathaway) July 11, 2022
Shut up. Sometimes you talk too much. I like Eddie. https://t.co/91ZP5sZQcu
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) July 11, 2022
Don’t start with me Stokely. Before you get left as well, you just got here. Slick disses I don’t take kindly. Ask around. Now get back to work. https://t.co/NCfhJ7ZiOK
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) July 11, 2022
Drop him. I’ll hire him. I hope you realize what an asset he, and all the girls you work with are to you. We all need each other. Remeber that.
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 11, 2022
Mind your business Dax 😎. Hire him. I know what I do too. Boohoo. https://t.co/UoVI2PdZBS
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) July 12, 2022
Also it’s remember* Dax. I still f with you though 🥹😎. You’re so cute, such a baby face. 🥹 https://t.co/UoVI2PdZBS
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) July 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg on Nearly Coming to Blows Backstage With CM Punk in WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match
- Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion