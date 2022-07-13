wrestling / News

Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In

July 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 4-22-22 Jade Cargill, Athena Image Credit: AEW

Jade Cargill shut up Stokely Hathaway after the manager took a shot at Eddie Kingston, prompting Dax Harwood to weigh in. Hathaway, who has been Cargill’s manager since debuting at AEW Double or Nothing, took a shot at Kingston’s voice when he posted to Twitter:

“Eddie Kingston has the voice of a Waffle House line cook who has laryngitis from using the wrong settings on a Juul he stole from Aldi. He’s unstable and 100% a danger to others. That was a compliment btw.”

Cargill, who is a fan of Kingston’s, told her manager to keep quiet, writing:

“Shut up. Sometimes you talk too much. I like Eddie.”

“Don’t start with me Stokely. Before you get left as well, you just got here. Slick disses I don’t take kindly. Ask around. Now get back to work.”

That brought Harwood into the picture, who told Cargill to drop Hathaway so that he could hire him. Cargill fired off a couple of responses, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dax Harwood, Eddie Kingston, Jade Cargill, Stokely Hathaway, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading