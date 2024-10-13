wrestling / News
Jade Cargill, Zelina Vega, & Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
October 13, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list Jade Cargill wearing a vintage outfit created by Sandra Gray, Charlotte Flair, Maxxine Dupri, Braun Strowman taking the cold plunge, Indi Hartwell showing off her gym gains, Iyo Sky, Sheamus showing some war wounds from his Donnybrook match with Pete Dunne, Zelina Vega, Samantha Irvin, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/Txegi8uBQj pic.twitter.com/TxNpqRh4Qz
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2024
