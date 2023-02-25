– During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez for The Bet 1140 AM Las Vegas, wrestler Jai Vidal discussed this week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Las Vegas. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jai Vidal on working with Impact producer Lance Storm: “It was Gisele Shaw vs. Savannah Evans. At one point, I was gonna get on the rope and distract the ref. Jokingly, I was like, ‘I’ll go to the ref, and I’ll distract him like a 2002 Diva, and you know, tried to seduce him. Our producer for that match was Lance Storm, and I pulled him aside. I was like, Hey, would it be cool if I did that? Because you see women doing it all the time, you have never seen a male manager do that on TV really, right? He’s like, ‘Yeah, go for it. Get your character over. ‘ To me, it’s like, whoa, the fact that they’re open to you suggesting stuff as long as it makes sense, it’s pretty awesome.”

On how Tommy Dreamer always makes sure he’s treated with respect: “As far as people who [Vidal has grown closer] with backstage, Tommy Dreamer for one. He’s the one who, you know, gave me the big call on the phone. Not only that, but I’ll never forget my first ever IMPACT taping. One of the guys that was working the venue, a security guard hired by the venue, not by IMPACT Wrestling, but hired by the venue, was looking at me weird. I made a comment backstage, and I was like, ‘Oh, this guy’s looking at me weird. Maybe he wants —’ as a joke or whatever. Tommy overheard it. He’s like, ‘Hey, is anybody given you a problem?’ I said, ‘No, no, no, just, the guy looked at me weird, but whatever. You know, who cares?’ He’s like, ‘Okay, well, if anybody ever does give you a problem, you let me know, and I’ll handle that.’ To me, that was really cool.”