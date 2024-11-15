Jaida Parker Says Her Match At 2300 Arena NXT Was ‘Amazing’, Would Love To Go Back

Jaida Parker loved her experience at the 2300 Arena on last week’s WWE NXT and would love to go back. Parker picked up a win over Lola Vice in a hardcore match on last week’s special Wednesday show, and she spoke with WWE – Die Woche about the experience of working in the former ECW Arena.

“It was amazing,” Parker began (per Fightful). “It was so amazing. I asked my coaches, like Steve Corino, who came from ECW, I was like, ‘How is it?’ He was like, ‘The fans are gonna love it.’ Especially because I’m in it from my Street Fight with Michin. They were like, ‘You built this up, so you have to deliver.’ I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m gonna deliver.'”

She continued, “But when I saw the matches that ECW used to put on, the hardcore matches, I said, ‘I have to show out.’ So it was one of the best experiences of my life because I fed off of the crowd. They were amazing. I would love to go back. Philly is amazing.”

Parker defeated Vice after hitting her with a brick and then her Drive By finisher. Dawn Marie was the guest referee for the bout.