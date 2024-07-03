Jaida Parker: ‘Michin Messed Around And Found Out’

– During last night’s edition of WWE NXT, Jaida Parker picked up a huge win over Michin in a Street Fight. After the match, she spoke in a backstage digital exclusive interview on her victory, welcoming fans to the Jaida Parker Era. Below are some highlights and the clip:

“Brutal is not half of what Jaida Parker can do. You saw me put her through that wall, you saw me make her cry. I almost ripped her fingers off, that is not half of what Jaida Parker is capable of. Michin messed around and found out this is not the HBIC era anymore, this is Jaida Parker era, thank you. And you look thirsty, you should go get something.”