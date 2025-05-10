– As previously noted, Jakara Jackson was among the recent WWE talent cuts last week. Jackson, aka Jamara Sade, released a new video on her YouTube channel, commenting on her exit. Below are some highlights:

Jakara Jackson on the love and support she’s received from fans: I did want to start by saying I’m very very grateful and appreciative for my time in WWE. I don’t want anybody to think that you know just because something like this did happen that I’m like upset, of course, and I moved all the way from New Mexico across the country for this. Up and left and just gave my all for this, and it’s been quite the experience. I’ve made so many memories, I’ve met so many people from around the world. I just wanted to say that everybody who reached out to me and showed love and support, I see you and I’m so thankful.”

Jakara Jackson on her coaches: “I just wanted to thank my coaches because you know without them I wouldn’t be where I am, and I loved all the opportunities that I got. And I’m thankful for them do. I wish that I could have shown the world what I can do on my own. Hell yes, and the way I see it, I’m still going to get that opportunity just in a different way, and that’s totally fine cuz it’s not the end of the world.”

On her journey not being over yet: “I want to start it off with expressing to all my fans how incredibly thankful I am for them for supporting me along my journey, and I just want to let you know as well that this is not over for me. I’m excited. I’m very much ready to put out what I want to put out, I don’t want to get too crazy into details because that’s what interviews are for, so stay tuned, but like I will just say again I’m so damn thankful for everybody who is writing for me and supporting me as much, as y’all say that I motivate you. Y’all motivate me to go hard. I’ve fallen in love with this art, but it’s just everything that I love and want. So, I feel like I’m at home here. It’s crazy, but I’m not going to sit here and say that I didn’t feel a way. But I’m so heavy on my self-care and reflection and basically what the next step is because life isn’t what happens to you, it’s how you move on from it so with that being said, your girl has plans, okay.”

On what’s still on her wrestling bucket list: “I’d have to say my bucket list moment or at least like what was on my bucket list, what is still on my bucket list, was having a story line I could sink my teeth into and show depth in my character, Also, holding a title you know what I’m saying? I want to hold gold, so that’s definitely going to continue to be my goal.”

On what she wants to do next: “With your departure from WWE do you plan on continuing to wrestle and explore new things? Yes, I definitely want to continue wrestling. I also want to dabble in acting. The sky’s the limit at this point. I want to do a lot of things, but wrestling, I’m definitely going to continue, so you will be seeing me. So, keep your eyes peeled and stay tuned because the transformation is going to be something serious. I don’t like to talk but I like to be about it, so that being said, you will see what is to come. Big things for sure.”

