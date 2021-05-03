Jake Hager On When He Might Return To Bellator, MMA Helping Him In Blood & Guts

Jake Hager has been a bit busy with AEW to fight for Bellator, but he’s still looking forward to returning to the cage. Hager, who is part of the Inner Circle on AEW and will be competing in Blood & Guts on Wednesday’s Dynamite, last fought for Bellator in October and spoke with Wrestling Buddies about his MMA status.

“It’s one of those things where one hand helps the other,” he said (per Fightful). “Right now, Bellator has been great, and understand what a big storyline I’m involved with in AEW and they’ve always been great working with me to have my wrestling career prosper. They know that if I’m a bigger star then they’re a bigger star.”

Hager continued, “I’m very interested in getting back in [the cage]. Of course, I never stopped training and I think they’re going to be having another Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. Maybe I can toss my name in the hat for that. Since I never stopped training, I’m perfect for Blood & Guts right now. Have any of those guys been locked in a cage with another professional? Nah.”