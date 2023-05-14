– During today’s Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation 2023 event, GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee competed in an eight-man tag team match that also included former GHC Heavyweight Champion Takashi Sugiura. After Sugiura’s team picked up the victory, Jake Lee issued a challenge to Sugiura to face him for the GHC Heavyweight Championship. The match is now slated for Pro Wrestling NOAH Green Journey 2023 later next month.

Sugiura later responded and accepted Lee’s invitation. NOAH later confirmed that the match will take place at Green Journey 2023 in Nagoya, Japan. The event will stream live on WrestleUniverse.

At 52 years old, Sugiura is a former four-time GHC Heavyweight Champion. He has not held the title since December 2018 when he lost it to Kaito Kiyomiya. He is also the only wrestler in NOAH who has held all of the company’s concurrent championships.

