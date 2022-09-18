Jake Paul Teases Joining Logan Paul For WWE Crown Jewel

Jake Paul says he may join his brother Logan in Saudi Arabia when the latter competes at Crown Jewel. As reported yesterday, it was officially announced that Logan will battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the November 5th PPV.

Jake took to Twitter yesterday to react to the news, writing:

“Logan is the definition of anything is possible. 2 matches in WWE and he’s challenging for the belt. I might have to come to Saudi Arabia for this.”