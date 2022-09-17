wrestling / News

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns Official For Crown Jewel, Press Conference Video Online

September 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has officially announced a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns. The match happens on November 5 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is only the third match in Logan Paul’s WWE career, previously defeating The Mysterios at Wrestlemania and The Miz at Summerslam.

The press conference announcing the match is also available online and can be seen below.

