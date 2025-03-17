wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Thinks Cody Rhodes’ F-Bomb At Elimination Chamber Was Unnecessary
On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Cody Rhodes using the F-bomb in his Elimination Chamber promo segment when he rejected The Rock’s offer and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On Cody Rhodes using the F-bomb in his Elimination Chamber promo: “There’s no need for it. No, I don’t think so. I mean, he could have said ‘Drop dead’ or anything, you know. I mean, you just — the big thing is, he’s saying, No, you know, that’s the big thing.”
On whether he could’ve used the middle finger: “You know, he could have flipped him off… Right. But for your your kids that are watching, ‘Go f**k yourself’ is kind of strong.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
