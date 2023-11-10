Jake Roberts On Why Eating Before Matches Is Dangerous, Why Terry Taylor Never Got a Shot

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how he prepared for matches, the career of Terry Taylor, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his preparations before matches: “I didn’t eat before a match. That’s very dangerous. You can have a heart attack that way. Oh, yeah, that’s why they tell you don’t don’t swim after you’ve eaten. It’s not that you’re going to drown because you’re tired or anything. It’s because if you eat, blood goes to your stomach to help digest it. So it’s pulling blood from there. So now you don’t have enough for your ticker? That’s how Ted Dibiase’s dad died. He’d eaten a heavy meal. And he went into the ring and died. I’ll usually smoke a cigarette.”

On why Terry Taylor never got the right opportunity: “Yeah. I don’t know, man. Attitude? He’s got a pompous attitude that comes across that way.”

On Taylor allegedly leaking information to the dirt sheets: “I don’t doubt it. I mean, what the hell? Somebody’s gotta do it.”

On whether any journalist has asked him to leak information: “No. To kick their ass the next time I see them, just for thinking that I would do it [his reaction to them if they did]. How far does that take you? [leaking information].”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.