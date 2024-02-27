On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about what it was like working with Kevin Dunn and Killer Khan. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Killer Khan: “God, I remember working with him, man. And that scream that he would do. Scares you to death, blood-curdling scream. Aaaah! Jesus f**king Christ, man. What a pleasure to work with. I mean, he was a real ring-savvy guy. He knew what to do out there, bro. He really did, and I hate to hear that he’s passed, gosh… I love working with him. And he was your ultimate heel, man. He go out there and get it done, no doubt.”

Jake Roberts on Kevin Dunn leaving WWE: “Well, he had a lot of influence on [WWE’s product], man. I mean, without him you don’t get on there. You know, because he’s slicing and dicing. And yeah, he had a lot to do with it man, the overall product. Did a great job to.”

On if he had problems with Dunn: “I got along fine with him. I’ve never had an issue. Never had an issue.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.