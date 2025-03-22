On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Lex Luger going into the WWE Hall of Fame and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Lex Luger going into the WWE Hall of Fame: “It’s been time for a long time. Lex has — he’s had a rough past. He had some things happen that weren’t cool. But he got past him, he paid his dues. And I’m glad to see him going in, man. I’m really happy for him.”

On whether Luger will walk across the stage for his WWE Hall of Fame induction as he has stated in the past: “He’s going to do it, man. I guarantee you he’s going to walk across that stage. It’ll be awesome, man.”

