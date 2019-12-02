wrestling / News

Jake Roberts, Magnum TA And Others Join Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2020

December 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
News Talk 1290 reports that the inductees for the 2020 Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame have been announced, and include names like Jake Roberts and Magnum TA. The announcement was made by Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame President Johnny Mantell and board member James Beard during this past weekend’s Wrestlecade. The ceremony happens in Wichita Falls, Texas in May 2020.

Tag Team Division: The Bushwhackers
Executive Division: Dory Funk Jr.
Territory Division: “Killer” Tom Brooks
Pioneer Division (1865-1942): George L. Harris and Bobby Madigoff
Television Era (1942-1984): King Curtis and Killer Carl Cox
International Division: Kabuki
Ladies Division: Debbie Combs and Luna Vachon
Referee Division: Dick Worley
Modern Era: Magnum T.A. and Jake “The Snake” Roberts

