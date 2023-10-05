Jake Roberts Reveals His Pick For Greatest Tag Team Of All-Time

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Dolph Ziggler and others being recently released by WWE, his pick for the greatest tag team of all-time and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On recent WWE talent releases: “It’s an evil f**king business. But hey, look at it this way. It might be your biggest break. You never know.”

On advice to talent falling from the top of the card: “Starting over, man. I guess it was a lot easier for me because back in my day, we started over every time you moved from territory to territory. So you had to learn how to fit in. Well, there’s still a place for you guys in wrestling. Just not with WWE. Look around you, you’ll see what I’m talking about. Go get it.”

On who he thinks is the greatest tag team of all time: “Well if you go by money, you’d have to say the Road Warriors. But if I went any other way, it’d be the Rock n Roll Express… they’re still killing it.”

