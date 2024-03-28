Jake Roberts Recalls Being a WWE Agent, Praises The Midnight Express

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer did a Q&A where he discussed being an agent in WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he was ever asked to be an agent: “I was offered a spot as an agent, and I did it for a while man, with Vince [McMahon]. I was writing television for him, partly responsible for the Steve Austin era. And [I] certainly helped a lot of other people along their way, including Shawn Michaels. Lay out matches for guys and try to help them with their characters.”

On The Midnight Express: “They were great. Are you kidding? Midnight Express, brother. S**t man, those guys can rock and roll, brother. They could go, man. Ask anybody who’s ever watched them. Bobby Eaton was one of the greatest ever to get in the ring.”

On Bobby Eaton: “Bobby Eaton was so f**king funny, man. He was easy to gross out, you know? I used to cough up the moisture and spit it up there and try to catch it. And it used to like, make him puke.”

On Eddie Graham: “He could lay out a finish that would be 15 minutes long. I mean, but it was absolutely f**king perfect, you know? And Eddie would lay out a finish, but he wouldn’t watch the match. He would listen to the match. And he could tell you what was going on By the sounds they were making. That’s how good he was. He was f**king — he was Yoda.”

