Jake Roberts on His Storyline With Randy Savage Being Cut Short

– During a recent edition of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recalled his storyline with Randy Savage in WWE being cut short and what happened with that. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on his storyline with Randy Savage: “Yeah, Savage and me. That whole storyline was so good and it was cut so short. They hadn’t even touched the tip of that. All of a sudden, they snapped it off and that was it, which made me sick because, hell, we didn’t even go all the way around. For it to be cut that short, it was just disgusting. But what I am? I don’t know. That’s the one that sticks out.”

On if he expected to originally face Savage at WrestleMania 8: “Absolutely. That’s what I expected. For it to be cut short, once again, I got the shaft on that one.”

Roberts on Miss Elizabeth’s family getting upset after slapping her on TV: “Yeah, that was a part of it because her family, they revolted, man. They went psycho on Randy. Randy was no longer allowed at the house. He had promised the family that Liz would never get hurt because, unfortunately, Randy and Liz had never smartened them up to the business. So when I slapped her, that was the end of the ship, brother.”