Jake Roberts Explains Why He Would’ve Rather Been In The Four Horsemen Than The NWO

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about why he would’ve rather been in the Four Horsemen than the NWO. You can check out some highlights below:

On which group he’d rather be in – NWO or Four Horsemen: “Four Horsemen… there’s four guys. The NWO, you don’t know who the f**k you’re talking to. There are only like 200 people in the NWO. It’s pretty watered down as far as I’m concerned.”

On whether he likes factions in wrestling: “I think they’re okay. There’s nothing wrong with them, man. Sometimes they get out of control, you know. They try to take over and run things their way, and they pout and piss and moan if they don’t get their way. I don’t like that at all.”

On the greatest faction of all time: “Oh god. Well, it would probably be the NWO, but they did more damage than anybody else… It got way out of hand, and just got to a point where they just lost control of it completely. Like you said, you got 30 members, and Jesus Christ who are you gonna wrestle?”

On the booking of the NWO: “It just just got so bad, it was pitiful, man. And they always did the same thing. They beat the f**king s**t out of somebody, they spray painted them, whatever. It was good the first time, it was okay the second time. But after that, it just got to be the same old s**t.”

