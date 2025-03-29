– During a recent interview with Wrestling Life, former TNA star James Storm discussed seeing his former TNA colleagues, The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley), arrive in WWE. They debuted in WWE last year and also became WWE Tag Team Champions.

James Storm said on the Machine Guns (via Fightful), “It was really cool. When I saw them debut, it was just a big congratulations to those guys because I worked with them for so long.” He continued, “Even when I went back to TNA for a little bit, me and Chris Sabin tagged for a little bit in TNA.”

During last night’s WWE SmackDown, The Motor City Machine Guns confronted #DIY and Pretty Deadly, claiming they are now the No. 1 contenders for the titles.