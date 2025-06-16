James Storm Reflects On TNA World Title Win, Using Superkick In NXT

James Storm recently spoke about his run as TNA World Champion and a conversation he had with Triple H about using the Superkick in NXT. Storm touched on the topics in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see highlights below:

On becoming TNA World Champion: “It was great. A lot of the stuff leading up to it kind of went off course or whatever. Because I beat him, and then the next week I lost it to Bobby, which is fine, because Bobby was going on this big heel run, and then I was supposed to beat him in Arizona in a hardcore match that we were having as well. So the night before he wrestles Kurt and loses, and they didn’t tell him until that day, I believe. They didn’t tell him that Kurt was going to keep the belt, and they didn’t tell me that I was winning the belt until about an hour before we were supposed to go out. So I had this huge match planned with Kurt. It was really cool, because he believed in me enough to put a match together, which was really cool. This is awesome. Then about an hour he came to me and goes, ‘Hey, man. My hamstring is messed up really bad. I can’t really…’ I was like, ‘Hey, man, no problem, we take it easy.’ He goes, ‘How about we do this instead? How about I go out there and just beat you up for a little bit? Then you kick me out of nowhere, and then you take the rest of the time to do you. You’ve earned this spot to go out and celebrate. You do whatever you want to do.’ So when I beat him, I roll over, and I said, thank you very much. He said, ‘Quit laying there, get up and celebrate.’ Yes, sir. So, I mean, it was really cool. I did a lot of driving with him and stuff, and just learned stuff from him. I always say I’ve been very fortunate, because I’ve been able to learn from Dusty Rhodes, Curt Hennig and Kurt Angle.”

On using the Superkick as his finisher: “When I went to NXT the first time, they had me use a different finisher. Then my second match there, Hunter was like, ‘Hey, what do you want to use?’ I said, Well, my super kick. He goes, ‘Well, everybody uses a Super Kick.’ I looked at him, and I said, ‘Hey man, that’s fine. They knock people down with their Super Kick. I knock people out.’ He goes, ‘All right, you can use it.’ I got to use it in my second match, and then I was going to use it there going forward and everything. It’s fine if people want to use it as a spot, but because that makes mine look all that more devastating, because I actually beat people with mine, especially if you do it right and make it look good.”