Jamie Hayter Advances To International Women’s Cup Qualifier On AEW Dynamite

November 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jamie Hayter AEW Dynamite 11-27-24 Image Credit: AEW

Jamie Hayter is moving onto the International Women’s Cup Qualifying match at Winter Is Coming, picking up a win on AEW Dynamite. Hayter defeated Queen Aminata on Wednesday’s show to move onto the Winter Is Coming episode of Collision, where she will face the winner of Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb to determine who will fight for the International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty.

Nightingale vs. Deeb will take place on the December 7th episode of AEW Collision.

