Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Hey there, Sickos! It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live and in living color, near literally! Tonight is not just any Dynamite, but it is the start of the second annual Continental Classic! Last year’s winner, Eddie Kingston, is injured and cannot take part in this year’s Classic, so we are destined to get a brand-new winner this time around. Also, as a reminder, the actual Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada, will be competing in his block, and has to win the entire tourney in order to retain his title. If anyone else wins the tourney other than Okada, they will win the Continental Title. Also, as was the case with last year’s tourney:

-Pinfall/submission wins earn a competitor three points.

-Count out victories will earn a competitor one point. Likewise, if a competitor is intentionally disqualified, his opponent will earn one point,

-There are no managers or fellow wrestlers cornering the competitors for CC matches.

As another reminder, this is the field for the Continental Classic this season:

Gold League

* Darby Allin

* Claudio Castagnoli

* Will Ospreay

* Ricochet

* Brody King

* Juice Robinson

Blue League

* Kazuchika Okada (c)

* Kyle Fletcher

* Daniel Garcia

* Mark Briscoe

* Shelton Benjamin

* The Beast Mortos

Given who we have wrestling on tonight’s episode, it would seem that both the gold and blue league will be in action on both Dynamite and Collison, as though not to pigeonhole one league to one show.

Before this show gets underway, I want to wish all my fellow Americans a Happy Thanksgiving tomorrow. For the rest of the world, well, it’s another day, but for a lot of us, it’s a day off from work in the (little bit past) middle of the week!

Also, one final note from me, be on the lookout this Friday, as yours truly will be posting the recap for TNA Turning Point! I’ve done Dynamite, I’ve done Raw, I even did MLW Battle Riot, can I enjoy TNA once more? Find out Friday!

Okay, enough talking, let’s get to some wrestling!

We are LIVE From the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois! Our announcers are Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuiness.

We’re starting with a video package and highlights from Full Gear. Of course, much like the preview of the PPV, this recap also is narrated with “November Rain” by Guns ‘N Roses. I still wonder just how much Tony Khan paid Axl Rose for the right to license this song.

We follow that with a hype video for the Continental Classic. Definitely looking forward to what happens this year!

To the arena now, we’re wasting no time, getting our first match underway!

Before the match starts, we get a promo from MVP. He has announcement and hypes up the Chicago crowd. He is standing between two of the greatest wrestlers to ever step in the ring. It’s like he’s standing between Walter Payton and Micheal Jordan.

(This get’s an MVP chant).

Tonight it’s not about him, it’s about the Syndicate. When MVP offers you the business card, it’s like giving you the golden ticket. It can change your life for the better, if you’re smart, or if you’re stupid like Swerve Strickland, it can turn into trouble. At Full Gear, Bobby Lashley beat the snot out of Strickland.

(We get video highlights from the match. Clearly, it shows Bobby getting the better of Swerve).

Swerve is amazing, he is a former champion. But he is not the most dangerous man in wrestling, Bobby Lashley is a walking Armageddon. They are here to win championships and then leverage that for more money and more power. The Standard of Excellence, Shelton Benjamin, is here to show how great they are. What do they do? They hurt people!

Continental Classic Match – Blue League: Shelton Benjamin (0 points) vs. Mark Briscoe (0 points)

Both men circle as we get a DEM BOYS chant to start. Handshake before we get a lock up, both men go to the ropes. Another lockup, this time Briscoe gets the upper hand with a chop. Benjmain runs over Briscoe and hits a release suplex. Excalibur mentions that the winner of the Gold League will face the Blue League runner up, and the Blue League winner will face the Gold League runner up at World’s End. Both men go to the outside, Benjamin catches Briscoe and hits a release overhead suplex. Benjmain whips Briscoe from the barricade to the ring apron. Shelton gets back in as the ref counts. Benjamin back outside, but Briscoe sends him head first into the ring post. Mark back in, hits the ropes, DIVE through the ropes onto Shelton. Mark sends Shelton back into the ring and goes to the top rope. Benjmain shows that world class athleticism off and gets to the top to catch Briscoe with a suplex from the top! PIP BREAK.

And we’re back, with both men back in the ring. Benjmain catches Briscoe with a kitchen sink, cover, two count. Benjamin tries a sleeper hold, but Briscoe quickly makes it to the ropes. Benjmain corners Briscoe, who is down in the corner, and lays in some forearms. Briscoe back up, and he eats Shelton’s strikes. For some reason, Schiavone just referred to Benjmain as Lashley.



Briscoe has Benjmain up, hits the DVD, follows that with running knee! Briscoe up top, FROGGY BOW!



Benjamin rolls away to the floor, but Briscoe follows him, Cactus Jack elbow drop on the floor! Benjamin thrown back in, another Froggy Bow, but Shelton gets the knees up. High angle overhead suplex by Shelton. Another one! Brsicoe breaks the go-behind, enziguri! Briscoe tries the Jay Driller, but Benjmain fights out only for Mark to reverse it for a two count. Benjamin stops Briscoe with a knee, another knee in the corner. Thrust kick, but it’s a 2.99999999999999! Another thrust kick leads to the Exploder, and the power slam finishes it for Benjmain!

WINNER: Shelton Benjamin (3 points)

TIME: 11:44

THOUGHTS: Good match between two good wrestlers. Hope spots for Briscoe, but Benjmain showed off his world class athleticism and won.

RATING: ***1/4

We get another CC promo, with the upcoming schedule to World’s End.

COMMERCIAL TIME!

We’re back, as Excalibur…



Is here with Mercedes Mone. She comes out with Kamille and both of her titles. Chhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiicccccccccccccccaaaaaaaaaaaaaagggggggoooooooooooooooo! You better say hello to your C-E-O! Apparently, Tony says that Mone and Kris Statlander went to the longest women’s match in AEW history. Mone takes the mic from Tony. Kris gave her one of the toughest matches of her career, and she is legit. But she is the greatest TBS Champion of all time, and she showed how a real woman does the job right. Kamille, since you can’t get the job done, I want to tell you.

Kamille: SHUT UP!!!!!!

She wants to know id Mone is stupid or dumb? You can’t fire Kamille, because she quits.

Um, okay?



Back to highlights from the Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall match. Say what you want about the match, but it was harmless fun. Well, except for AJ, apparently, he suffered an injury during the match.

-Back to the arena, and it is time for the ROH World Title Match!

ROH World Title Match: “The Neueve” Chris Jericho (C) vs. “Big Tom” Tomohiro Ishii

The bell rings, as Big Bill and Bryan Keith have joined commentary. Apparently, they brought a sapling to ring side, and it will grow and becoming a Learning Tree one day! Aw, nice! A Devin Hester reference by Big Bill as both men trade chops to start the match. Jericho is the first to break. CHOP FOREVER chant now, and the Chop Fest is broken up by a German Suplex by Ishii. We’re in no sell mode, as Jericho hits a butterfly suplex, Ishii gets up with a clothesline, but Jericho gives as good as he gets. Both men are on the ring apron now, Jericho waves to his fans, and then PLANTS Ishii with a DDT on the apron! Big Bill looks shocked as they cut to the announce table. Jericho slams Ishii’s head off the table and then chucks the top of the table at Ishii. Back into the ring, and Ishii goes back to the chops.

Annnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnd we’re doing the Chop Fest again.

(Seriously, Big Bill’s wisdom is WAY more interesting than this match)

Oh, look, open handed slaps now! I wonder who will win this one? Ishii, you say? Wild! Jericho is bleeding from the mouth, as we go to PIP!

And we’re back, as Jericho falls to the mat, and Ishii is holding himself up on the ropes. Big Bill is very proud of Jericho, he doesn’t give up, you know! Both men are on top now, SUPERPLEX from the top rope by Jericho, but Ishii is up first. Jericho is in shock, as we now have a forearm battle in the middle of the ring! Variety! Jericho with a release German Suplex . Judas Effect is countered as Ishii elbows Jericho in the back of the head. Jericho plants Ishii and hits the Lionsault, for the pin, 2.9! Big Bill says the Stone Pitbull is barking up the wrong tree. Jericho hits the Codebreaker and the Judas Effect. The cover, BUT IT’S JUST A ONE COUNT! ISHII IS NOT HUMAN! Ishii with an upper body SPEAR, the cover, 2.75! ISHII WITH A CODEBREAKER! BIG LARIATO! COVER! 2.7777! Ishii has Jericho up, blocked, gets an Enziguri instead. Ishii off the ropes, JUDAS EFFECT BY JERICHO! ANOTHER ONE! Jericho pins, that’s game!

WINNER: Chris Jericho (still champion)

TIME: 13:00

THOUGHTS: The first 2/3 of the match was a slog, and Big Bill’s commentary was the highlight of this match. The ending sequence was creative, but this match felt way longer than it ran for.

RATING: **1/2

We go backstage to The Remarkable Renee Paquette. She has Swerve Stickland and Prince Nana. Rebuilding is something that Swerve does well. He will be back. Max Castor passes by, as Strickland wants to know what is funny. Max beat Swerve at Prudential Center. He does some line about fire, and Strickland grabs Castor and pushes him to the wall, then throws him on top of the gear box. Strickland with a running punt that Randy Orton would appreciate. Nana has to drag Strickland away.

COMMERCIALS!!!





Schiavone is in the ring and brings out Hangman Adam Page. While he comes out, Excalibur lets us know the severity of the injuries that Orange Cassidy suffered at Full Gear. Tony says that Page lost at Full Gear, punched Christopher Daniels, and then attacked Wheeler Yuta. Page grabs the mic, he says if Daniels wants to get in his way, he will knock him out for good. He held up his end of the deal, but Christian Cage did not. Cage failed, so tonight, Page will do what he should have done in the first place. His intention has always been to be the AEW World Champion. It should have bever been Swerve’s, it shouldn’t have been Bryan’, not Jon’s, and certainly not Christians. Jay White comes out to the stage to interrupt. GUNS UP FOR BANG BANG GANG BABY! White has a question for Page. What happened in your match at Full Gear with White? What happened in your match at WrestleDream? Page lost BOTH of those matches. If anyone is going after the one true king, it will not be Hangman, it will be the Switchlade! If you want to do it again…

But PAC is here to attack White! Wheeler Yuta into the ring, he chop blocks Hangman! Seemingly Page and White are working together! But Hangman takes out White with a clothesline! Marina Shafir hits Hangman with the case! White goes to hit Bladerunner on Shafir, but here comes Jon Moxley. he puts on a sleeper hold, and Shafir takes Jay down and puts on her own choke. Everyone stomps on White now. White held up, PAC hits him in the face with the briefcase. They all leave the ring and head to the back, as Yuta gets one more kick in on Page. As they retreat, Claudio Castagnoli comes down to the ring for his match. This leads to a promo for World’s End, featuring Jon and the Big Wheelers.

Continental Classic Match – Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli (0 points) vs. Ricochet (0 points)