Japanese Promotions Reportedly Showing Interest In Top European Names

Several Japanese promotions are reportedly looking to Europe with interest in finding new talent for their rosters. Fightful Select reports that there is a new interest from NJPW, TJPW, Marigold, AJPW and NOAH in some of the breakout stars from the UK and that several top names from the European wrestling scene have been contacted regarding possible excursions to Japan in 2025.

The report notes that the names include two top champions in Europe, though specific names were not mentioned. Europe has been a recruiting bed for a number of talent such as Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., Robbie X and more to come to Japan and become stars.

The report goes on to note sources say to expect more tours and collaborative events between European promotions in 2025, and that several big names are currently in talks for appearances in the UK and Ireland in early 2025.