Jason Kelce Trained At CZW Dojo Before WrestleMania 40 Appearance

Jason Kelce visited and trained at the CZW dojo before making his appearance at WrestleMania 40. As noted, Kelce got involved in the Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar match at night one of Wrestlemania, and CZW noted that he trained at the CZW dojo on Thursday.

CZW’s announcement read:

CZW was honored to have a special guest, Philadelphia’s own Jason Kelce at its wrestling school to train on Thursday, April 4th prior to his appearance at WrestleMania XL.

“Jason was an absolute pleasure to work with,” says CZW owner David Markland. “He was up for anything, and opened the door to return in the future”

It was an absolute pleasure to have him at CZW and we look forward to seeing him again soon!”