wrestling / News
Jay Lethal Added To AAA Mega Championship Match At Triplemania Regia
November 24, 2021 | Posted by
AAA has announced that Jay Lethal has been added to the Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia on December 4. He joins El Hijo del Vikingo, Samuray del Sol and two unannounced participants in the match. The event happens at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium. The multi-man match replaces Kenny Omega vs. Vikingo after Omega was forced to vacate the title due to injury.
🔥 El próximo retador por el Megacampeonato AAA es: 🔥@TheLethalJay de @AEW llega a #LuchaLibreAAA en #TriplemaníaRegia para enfrentarse ante @vikingo_aaa y @gloat 🤟🏼😎
📅 04 diciembre |📍@PalacioSultan | 🎟 boletos: https://t.co/yIFljc91O4 pic.twitter.com/zD7fPnKTy1
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s Oldest Daughter Has Begun Training to Wrestle
- Another Ringside Fan Reportedly Ejected After WWE Raw Went Off the Air, Rollins’ Stylist Gets Involved
- Eric Bischoff On Potential Reason For WWE Releases, His Opinion That Vince McMahon Won’t Sell the Company
- Becky Lynch Reveals What She Told Charlotte Flair After WWE Survivor Series Match