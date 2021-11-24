wrestling / News

Jay Lethal Added To AAA Mega Championship Match At Triplemania Regia

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AAA has announced that Jay Lethal has been added to the Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia on December 4. He joins El Hijo del Vikingo, Samuray del Sol and two unannounced participants in the match. The event happens at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium. The multi-man match replaces Kenny Omega vs. Vikingo after Omega was forced to vacate the title due to injury.

