Kenny Omega Issues Video Statement On Vacating AAA Mega Championship

Kenny Omega has released a video giving a statement on his vacating the AAA Mega Championship. As noted earlier today, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has announced that Omega is vacating the title due to his injuries and thus will not be defending the title against Hijo del Vikingo at TripleMania Regia. Omega posted a video commenting on the matter and promising that he will be back — by making it a threat.

Omega says in the video (transcript per Wrestling Inc):

“Fans of AAA, by now I’m sure you’ve heard the news. I’m out; I’m injured; I need surgery. And you’d think ‘Geez Kenny, that’s great. You can rest, you can heal, you can come back a better champion for us.’ That’s not how this story goes. You see, your promotion is taking this belt from me. I wanted to beat you Vikingo. I take joy in beating each and every one of your heroes one by one by one. But AAA, you’re stealing the belt from me. After breaking the record by holding your belt longer than anyone else has before, did you once offer to postpone the match? No, and I figured out why. Because this is the only way, isn’t it? It’s the only way you’re ever going to get it off of me. “But it’s okay, I’ll let it slide, and I’ll tell you why. This gives you a chance to build a brand new hero. Whether it’s Vikingo or not, it gives you that chance. And if I know anything about how you run your business, it’s that when I come back, I get first dibs. And that’ll be the first step in winning the belt again, and that’ll be the first step in not only becoming the greatest wrestler in North American history, but also the greatest wrestler in Japan history. And then by winning the Mega Championship for a second time and breaking my old record, I’ll become the greatest luchador in professional wrestling history. So enjoy the time now while I’m gone, because I’ll be back. I promise you.”

AAA is set to announce Omega’s replacement for the match tomorrow.