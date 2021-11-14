wrestling / News
Jay Lethal Appears at Full Gear, Officially Signs With AEW
– ROH veteran and former World Heavyweight champion Jay Lethal made his AEW debut at tonight’s Full Gear event. Tony Schiavone introduced Lethal as a “special guest” during the pay-per-view broadcast, and Lethal revealed that he’s stepped through the “Forbidden Door” and has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.
Lethal had re-signed with ROH earlier this year. However, ROH is going on a hiatus following Final Battle next month, and a number of talents were released from their contracts and allowed to pursue work elsewhere as ROH attempts to pivot the company’s direction and find a new business strategy.
AEW has already released a “Jay Lethal is #AllElite” announcement and his first official AEW t-shirt, which you can see below. You can also follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.
.@TheLethalJay is here in #AEW! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Ah2Swx4AAh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
.@TheLethalJay has found the #ForbiddenDoor and lays and lays down the challenge to TNT Champion @sammyguevara for #AEWDynamite! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/21DEnOGbQh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Welcome to the team…#JayLethal (@TheLethalJay) is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/k49YmOGS3N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Let’s Get Lethalhttps://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/8W6LAYsdOq
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) November 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries on Vince McMahon Being High on Him at the Time of His WWE Release
- Tony Khan Teases Other Members of NJPW’s Chaos Coming to AEW After Rampage
- WWE Issues Statement Disputing Keith Lee Claim He Paid His Own Medical Expenses
- Updated Ticket Sale Information For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Survivor Series