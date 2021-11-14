Jay Lethal Appears at Full Gear, Officially Signs With AEW

– ROH veteran and former World Heavyweight champion Jay Lethal made his AEW debut at tonight’s Full Gear event. Tony Schiavone introduced Lethal as a “special guest” during the pay-per-view broadcast, and Lethal revealed that he’s stepped through the “Forbidden Door” and has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Lethal had re-signed with ROH earlier this year. However, ROH is going on a hiatus following Final Battle next month, and a number of talents were released from their contracts and allowed to pursue work elsewhere as ROH attempts to pivot the company’s direction and find a new business strategy.

AEW has already released a “Jay Lethal is #AllElite” announcement and his first official AEW t-shirt, which you can see below. You can also follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.