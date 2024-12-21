Jay Lethal Brings Back Black Machismo, Beats QT Marshall at ROH Final Battle

Jay Lethal brought his Black Machismo gimmick back at ROH Final Battle to take on QT Marshall. Friday’s show saw Lethal come out in his Randy Savage tribute look for the match, with Karen Jarrett in a Sensational Shari look by his side.

Lethal ultimately picked up the win over Marshall with two Lethal Injections for the pinfall. The match marked Lethal’s first use of Black Machismo in AEW.

The match also saw Jeff Jarrett appear in his first-ever ROH appearance, taking out Aaron Solo with a guitar shot to keep him from interfering.