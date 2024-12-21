wrestling / News
Jay Lethal Brings Back Black Machismo, Beats QT Marshall at ROH Final Battle
Jay Lethal brought his Black Machismo gimmick back at ROH Final Battle to take on QT Marshall. Friday’s show saw Lethal come out in his Randy Savage tribute look for the match, with Karen Jarrett in a Sensational Shari look by his side.
Lethal ultimately picked up the win over Marshall with two Lethal Injections for the pinfall. The match marked Lethal’s first use of Black Machismo in AEW.
The match also saw Jeff Jarrett appear in his first-ever ROH appearance, taking out Aaron Solo with a guitar shot to keep him from interfering.
Black Machismo RETURNS!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf @TheLethalJay | @QTMarshall pic.twitter.com/OIonhpy8NV
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
The Last Outlaw makes the SAVE!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@TheLethalJay | @QTMarshall | @realjeffjarrett pic.twitter.com/qqJVKrdz6P
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Details on WWE Reaction To Allegations of Misconduct Against Producer Lee Fitting
- More on Tessa Blanchard Signing With TNA, Blanchard Hoping to Go To WWE
- More Backstage Details on Upcoming AEW Return of Kenny Omega, Returning in NJPW First
- Backstage Update on Major Name Expected to Return to Action Soon in AEW