wrestling / News

Jay Lethal Brings Back Black Machismo, Beats QT Marshall at ROH Final Battle

December 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jay Lethal Black Machismo ROH Final Battle Image Credit: ROH

Jay Lethal brought his Black Machismo gimmick back at ROH Final Battle to take on QT Marshall. Friday’s show saw Lethal come out in his Randy Savage tribute look for the match, with Karen Jarrett in a Sensational Shari look by his side.

Lethal ultimately picked up the win over Marshall with two Lethal Injections for the pinfall. The match marked Lethal’s first use of Black Machismo in AEW.

The match also saw Jeff Jarrett appear in his first-ever ROH appearance, taking out Aaron Solo with a guitar shot to keep him from interfering.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jay Lethal, ROH Final Battle, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading