Jay Lethal On How His Participation In Jay Briscoe Tribute Match Happened

Jay Lethal was part of the Jay Briscoe tribute match on last week’s AEW Dynamite, and he recently discussed how he ended up in the match. Lethal was one of the guests on Talk is Jericho’s tribute episode to Jay and discussed how he ended up in the bout with Mark Briscoe.

“The true story is I questioned one of Mark Briscoe’s friends, Jeff Jones, and I said, ‘Hey, I haven’t really talked to Mark because every time I talk to him, he’s super strong and not really showing emotions,” Lethal said (per Wrestling Inc). “‘Do you think this is going to be it for Mark?'”

Lethal then noted that the response was, “‘Not only would he love to wrestle, but he’d love to try and get on this Wednesday.’ I said, ‘Wait, what? Hold on, let me call you back.’ So then I call Sonjay [Dutt] and I’m like, ‘Hey, if there’s any chance of Mark even being there, can I please, please do something with him?’ He goes, ‘Well, let me ask.’ He texted me: ‘I think it’s a possibility.'”

Mark defeated Lethal in the match, which headlined last week’s show.