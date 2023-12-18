wrestling / News
Jay Lethal Hopes The Six-Sided Ring Returns for TNA Wrestling
December 18, 2023 | Posted by
While Impact Wrestling is rebranding to TNA Wrestling next month, it’s already been reported that the six-sided ring will not return. Nearly every talent in Impact who worked with that ring, said it was worse on their bodies than the standard ring. It seems Jay Lethal is not one of them, as he said during a virtual signing for Highspots (via Fightful).
When asked about the return of TNA, he said: “I was happy they did that. You have no idea, I was happy. The next thing that needs to happen though is…the ring. That six-sided ring made them. It’s for the fans. It’s for them. I didn’t mind it. It was a bit funky to get used to.“
