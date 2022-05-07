Jay White Gets Married This Week

– NJPW star Jay White is now officially married. He and girlfriend Savanna Price had their nuptials in Florida this week. You can see some photos from the wedding that the new Mrs. White and the photographer posted on Instagram below.

Jay White is scheduled for action later today at Impact Under Siege 2022. He’ll be teaming with fellow Bullet Club members Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, El Phantasmo, and Karl Anderson against the team of Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Vincent). The event is being held today at the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky.

Impact Under Siege will stream live tonight on IMPACT! Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, along with FITE TV.