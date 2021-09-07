wrestling / News
Jazz, World Famous CB, More Added To Chris Jericho Cruise
September 7, 2021 | Posted by
New additions have been announced for the upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise from October 21-25, as Jazz, World Famous CB, and more will be joining the lineup, which will also include Jericho’s KISS cover band, Kuarantine.
Will Ospreay was also recently announced for the event, though the former IWGP Champion won’t be wrestling on the cruise.
You can view the announcement below.
JUST ADDED — Special Guests Jazz and @cheesburgerROH will be joining us on board #JerichoCruise with some incredible music by @Kuarantine3 and @NoxAffair!! Triple Whammy is STACKED – don't miss this!! Book now at https://t.co/xVq8MqL411 pic.twitter.com/vGVwrHajWP
— Chris Jericho Cruise (@jericho_cruise) September 7, 2021
