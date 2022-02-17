JBL Reveals Which Current WWE Stars He’d Have Added To The Cabinet

JBL ran The Cabinet during his heyday as a solo star in the ring, and he recently discussed which current WWE stars he’d have added to the stable. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on The Angle Podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On who he would have added to The Cabinet: “Damian Priest, not that he needs the rub. He’s not, he’s a star. But that guy is a rockstar, man. You know, he just has a presence about him and you can’t replicate that. You know, some guys have that, some guys don’t. I was at a deal here in DC recently and Mike Singletary walked in and as soon as did, you know, he’s an older guy now. He’s not very big. Everybody knew a star had walked into the room.

“Some guys just have that. The Rock has that, Cena has that. I think Damian Priest has that. I’d love to have him be part of some type of Cabinet. I’d love to have Otis and Chad Gable in there too. I love those two. Those guys crack me up. They’re so entertaining. That new look of Otis is just fantastic.”

On Chad Gable: “He’s a smart guy, obviously. Nobody can do that unless you’re a smart guy, and he’s very good on the mic. You never know about guys until you get them out there and they do it. You know, some guys are real good in the back being funny and some guys are not out there and some guys, when you give a microphone just light up and tear up the room. That’s what Chad Gable does.”