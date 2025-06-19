JBL Thinks Ron Killings Would Be A Great WWE World Champion

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about R-Truth being a main eventer and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On R-Truth being a main eventer: “I think it’s very tellin, the 2.2 million views by the way. I mean that tells you what people want to see. I thought his promo was great, and I thought that — Killings can deliver. I always called him Truth, but Truth can deliver. You know, sometimes when the fans want somethin? You give it to them, and it’s like the dog that caught the car. Like, ‘what the hell are you gonna do now?’ The guy can’t deliver. I mean, there are a lot of times like that, you see a gimmick that comes along and people say, ‘Oh, the gimmick’s cute, that we want the gimmick. We want the gimmick.’ There’s reason you don’t see it very often. And all sudden, you give it to the fans and it s**ts the bed. Killings is not going to do that.”

On R-Truth’s longevity: “He’s been around a long time. He’s gotten over everywhere he’s been. He’s gotten over the silly stuff, the dumb stuff, the serious stuff, the rap stuff. He’s gotten over everything he’s done, He is going to deliver. I’m really excited for Truth. I think it’s wonderful that he’s back. I think it’s wonderful that the fans wanted him. And it’s wonderful that they got him, and they got a guy that’s not going to go out there and you wonder, ‘Okay, we got him now; what do we do with it?’ You’re gonna have a lot of things to do with Truth, because he’s that talented.”

On whether he will be a world champion again: “I don’t know if he becomes world champion or not. I know I saw Booker [T]’s comment on it, and I agree with Booker. He’d be a great world champion. And I think the fans would buy it. Obviously, they’d buy it. What is he, is he 53 years old? Is that right? But he looks fantastic. You know, Foreman came along, knocks out Moore at 45 — you know, the world’s changed. Fifthy-three used to be ancient and grandfathers and guys — you know, you’d see the bookers, maybe 53 years old, you’d call them Old Man. Now you’ve got talent that is [that old]. The world’s changed. Look at LeBron James, played at age 40 and still at the top of his game. People are different now, and I think Truth could be a world champion. I hope he is.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.