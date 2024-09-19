JBL Isn’t Sure What Went Wrong During His Time With Baron Corbin in WWE

In an interview with Huge Pop (via Fightful), JBL spoke about his most recent run in WWE as Baron Corbin’s manager, and said he’s not sure what happened. The two got together in late 2022, but the pairing fizzled out quickly and JBL left TV in February 2023.

He said: “I don’t know what happened, and I don’t know what the plan was. They never told me…I remember coming into Oklahoma one time, and me cutting a promo on Oklahoma, that’s pretty easy being from Texas. I cut promos every day just for fun on Oklahoma. After that, they said, ‘Next week.’ ‘What’s next week?’ Then they started bringing me back. I never really knew if it was a long term plan or what was planned. It didn’t work. If it didn’t, blame me. I’m the veteran. Baron is a good, talented guy. Very tough guy. Very smart guy. I like Baron. If it didn’t work, blame me. I’m the one that obviously dropped the ball.“