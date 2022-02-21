JBL Would Like To Be A Manager For Happy Corbin

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, JBL spoke about why he was a fan of Happy Corbin and said that he would like to be Corbin’s manager. Here are highlights:

On how to succeed as a wrestler: “You always got to be careful, you know. Always when people ask me, how would you do this or how would you do that? And my answer is always, I don’t know, this is how I would do it and you know, you try to inject what you would do into somebody else and sometimes you just screw them up and they try to do what you were doing and they can’t. They’ve got to make it themselves. That’s the one great thing about Fit Finlay was when he trained people, he trained people. He didn’t train them cookie cutter. He would figure out what your strengths and weaknesses are and tailor his training to you. And so I don’t give a ton of advice. When People ask I always give advice. I always say, this is what I would do.”

On Happy Corbin and being a manager: “I Love Baron Corbin. I think Baron Corbin is a really smart guy, and I think Baron Corbin is a guy I would like to manage. The problem I have is I’m kind of like Colonel Parker. I’m tall and so I can’t manage a lot of people because I’m 6’6 and you don’t want a manager that’s bigger than the wrestler and so I’m limited in who I can manage because of the size.”