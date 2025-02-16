wrestling / News
JCW Jersey J-Cup Night One Results (2/15): First Round Matches Take Place
JCW held night one of the 2025 Jersey J-Cup on Saturday and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below, per Fighful:
* J-Cup First Round Match: Marcus Mathers def. Jack Cartwheel & Jackson Drake
* J-Cup First Round Match: Clark Connors def. Arez
* J-Cup First Round Match: Leon Slater def. Kevin Knight
* J-Cup First Round Match: Alec Price def. Cole Radrick
* J-Cup First Round Match: Drew Parker def. Rich Swann
* J-Cup First Round Match: Atticus Cogar def. Joey Janela
* J-Cup First Round Match: Sidney Akeem def. Terry Yaki, Charles Mason, Mr. Danger, & Fuego Del Sol
* – J-Cup Opening Round JCW Championship Match:M Masha Slamovich def. Amazing Red
* Gabe Kidd def. Homicide
Terry Yaki & Mr. Danger Double Moonsault #JerseyJCup pic.twitter.com/ZhbHsoHWgX
— 𝔪𝔞𝔩𝔠𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔡𝔬 (@___Yashiro) February 16, 2025
Gabe Kidd takes on Homicide in the main event of #JerseyJCup pic.twitter.com/DvImf1mUx6
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) February 16, 2025
Got a little choked up after the @mashaslamovich vs @AmazingRed_iOD match
Well worth your time to watch the match and the entire show pic.twitter.com/00qLG1r1eR
— nathan hickey (@Nathanhickey101) February 16, 2025