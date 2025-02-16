JCW Jersey J-Cup Night One Results (2/15): First Round Matches Take Place

JCW held night one of the 2025 Jersey J-Cup on Saturday and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below, per Fighful:

* J-Cup First Round Match: Marcus Mathers def. Jack Cartwheel & Jackson Drake

* J-Cup First Round Match: Clark Connors def. Arez

* J-Cup First Round Match: Leon Slater def. Kevin Knight

* J-Cup First Round Match: Alec Price def. Cole Radrick

* J-Cup First Round Match: Drew Parker def. Rich Swann

* J-Cup First Round Match: Atticus Cogar def. Joey Janela

* J-Cup First Round Match: Sidney Akeem def. Terry Yaki, Charles Mason, Mr. Danger, & Fuego Del Sol

* – J-Cup Opening Round JCW Championship Match:M Masha Slamovich def. Amazing Red

* Gabe Kidd def. Homicide

Gabe Kidd takes on Homicide in the main event of #JerseyJCup pic.twitter.com/DvImf1mUx6

Got a little choked up after the @mashaslamovich vs @AmazingRed_iOD match

#JerseyJCup

Well worth your time to watch the match and the entire show pic.twitter.com/00qLG1r1eR

— nathan hickey (@Nathanhickey101) February 16, 2025