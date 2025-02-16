wrestling / News

JCW Jersey J-Cup Night One Results (2/15): First Round Matches Take Place

February 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Masha Slamovich Amazing Red JCW Jersey J-Cup Image Credit: JCW

JCW held night one of the 2025 Jersey J-Cup on Saturday and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below, per Fighful:

* J-Cup First Round Match: Marcus Mathers def. Jack Cartwheel & Jackson Drake

* J-Cup First Round Match: Clark Connors def. Arez

* J-Cup First Round Match: Leon Slater def. Kevin Knight

* J-Cup First Round Match: Alec Price def. Cole Radrick

* J-Cup First Round Match: Drew Parker def. Rich Swann

* J-Cup First Round Match: Atticus Cogar def. Joey Janela

* J-Cup First Round Match: Sidney Akeem def. Terry Yaki, Charles Mason, Mr. Danger, & Fuego Del Sol

* – J-Cup Opening Round JCW Championship Match:M Masha Slamovich def. Amazing Red

* Gabe Kidd def. Homicide

