wrestling / News

Anthony Henry Reveals JD Drake Is Injured, Says The Workhorsemen Will Be Back

July 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
JD Drake AEW J.D. Drake Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW wrestler Anthony Henry revealed that his tag team partner, JD Drake, is currently injured after tearing a ligament in his foot.

He wrote: “For those wondering…the #workhorsemen will be back soon enough. Our first match back on Collision, @RealDrake, unfortunately tore a ligament in his foot. 2024 hasn’t been kind to us.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

JD Drake, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading