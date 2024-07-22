wrestling / News
Anthony Henry Reveals JD Drake Is Injured, Says The Workhorsemen Will Be Back
In a post on Twitter, AEW wrestler Anthony Henry revealed that his tag team partner, JD Drake, is currently injured after tearing a ligament in his foot.
He wrote: “For those wondering…the #workhorsemen will be back soon enough. Our first match back on Collision, @RealDrake, unfortunately tore a ligament in his foot. 2024 hasn’t been kind to us.”
— Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) July 22, 2024
