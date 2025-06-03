wrestling / News
Jeff Cannonball Set To Join GCW Deathmatch Hall Of Fame
June 2, 2025 | Posted by
Jeff Cannonball is joining the GCW Deathmatch Hall Of Fame. GCW announced on Monday that Cannonball will be part of the 2025 class for the Hall of Fame, as you can see below. He will be inducted by Tony Deppen.
Cannonball joins Mean & Hard and 2 Tuff Tony as members of the 2025 class. The induction ceremony will take place on June 7th in Atlantic City after the 2025 Tournament Of Survival.
*Deathmatch HoF Update*
Inductee #3:
JEFF CANNONBALL
Inducted by:
Tony Deppen
Plus:
MEAN & HARD (by Maniwa)
2 TUFF TONY (by Violent J)
The #DMHoF25 takes place on Saturday, June 7th following #GCWToSX at The Showboat in Atlantic City!
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 2, 2025