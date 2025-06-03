Jeff Cannonball Set To Join GCW Deathmatch Hall Of Fame

Jeff Cannonball is joining the GCW Deathmatch Hall Of Fame. GCW announced on Monday that Cannonball will be part of the 2025 class for the Hall of Fame, as you can see below. He will be inducted by Tony Deppen.

Cannonball joins Mean & Hard and 2 Tuff Tony as members of the 2025 class. The induction ceremony will take place on June 7th in Atlantic City after the 2025 Tournament Of Survival.