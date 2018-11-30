Jeff Cobb Lists 2019 Goals, Wants to Face Kenny Omega

– Jeff Cobb spoke with Newsarama and discussed his goals for the coming year, who he would like to face in the ring and more. Highlights are below:

On getting used to switching back and forth to his character Matanza for Lucha Underground: “Pretty much just getting comfortable working with the mask. We’d tape for a few months then travel again and getting back to that was rough at times. It was fine though, but the breathing was difficult to adjust to after so long.”

On who he would like to face in 2019: “Obviously, Kenny Omega. Maybe, Cody. Those are two guys I’d love to get in the ring with.”

On his 2019 goals: “Definitely one goal would be to be on the [ROH/NJPW] Supercard show during WrestleMania weekend. You can wrestle in arenas across the country, but the Garden is the Mecca. I’m about to be in more New Japan tours and yeah, would love to be in the G1 [Climax].”